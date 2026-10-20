President Bola Tinubu, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and former governor Ifeanyi Okowa have mourned the death of former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, who died at age 71.

Tinubu expressed his condolences to the Uduaghan family, the Delta State Government ato improve infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and residents’ welfare was devoted to Delta’s development and service to Nigeria.

In a condolence message posted on X by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, the President recalled Uduaghan’s service as commissioner for health and secretary to the state government before he was elected governor in 2007.

He said Uduaghan’s two-term administration, which ended in 2015, was a significant part of Delta State’s political and developmental journey.

According to Tinubu, the former governor pursued initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, healthcare delivery and the welfare of residents.

“His passing is a great loss to his family, his community, Delta State, and the nation at large,” the President said.

Similarly, Oborevwori and Okowa expressed sadness over the death of their predecessor, describing his passing as a painful loss to the state and the Uduaghan family.

Oborevwori, in a post on X, praised Uduaghan’s contributions to human capital development and infrastructure, citing the Asaba International Airport as one of the enduring legacies of his administration.

“As Governor, he believed in people and invested significantly in human capital development, both within and outside government. His love and compassion for others were truly remarkable. The Asaba International Airport stands as one of the enduring monuments to his legacy as Governor,” Oborevwori said.

Okowa also prayed for the repose of Uduaghan’s soul, expressing hope that his contributions to the state would continue to be remembered.

The President, the former and serving governors extended their condolences to Uduaghan’s wife, Roli, his children, his cousin and former Delta State Governor James Ibori, as well as his friends and political associates.

They prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort his family and others mourning him.