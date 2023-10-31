The pioneer political literacy institution in Nigeria, the Electoral College, which is committed to enhancing political literacy and governance in Nigeria, has announced the successful completion of its 12th cohort of ‘politeracy classes’.

This significant milestone underscores the College’s unwavering dedication to empowering Nigerian electorate with knowledge and insight into the intricacies of politics and governance.

Inaugurated in 2020, Electoral College embarked on a journey to bridge the gap between political discourse and the understanding of the electorate, thereby creating a more engaged and informed citizenry. The primary goal has been to equip the electorate with the tools needed to actively participate in shaping the political landscape of Nigeria.

The achievements of Electoral College have been nothing short of remarkable.

With each passing cohort, the college’s impact continues to grow, fostering a more enlightened and engaged citizenry.

The scope of its impact has been truly expansive, as over 9,000 students have benefited from the program, engaging in learning experiences both virtually and in-person. These students represent a diverse cross-section of Nigeria, embodying the future of a politically astute and engaged populace.

“Political literacy is the bedrock of any thriving democracy, we firmly believe that a well-informed electorate is the key to better governance and politics in Nigeria. The successful completion of our 12th cohort underscores the dedication and commitment of our students, as well as the tireless efforts of our devoted team,” said the College’s deputy executive director for Politeracy, Lisa Wunmi Bello.

The reverberations of Electoral College’s mission extend far beyond the classroom.

As graduates go on to participate in local and national politics, they carry with them the knowledge and skills gained through the program, contributing to a more informed and engaged political landscape and instigating positive change throughout the nation.

Electoral College said it was excited to continue this journey, and remains committed to the cause of enhancing political literacy and governance, with a vision of creating a Nigeria where every citizen is an informed and active participant in the country’s political processes.