Emulate Jakande’s Selfless Service, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Others Tell Leaders

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba, former minister of External Affairs, General Ike Nwanchukwu (rtd), and some eminent personalities in the media profession have paid glowing tributes to the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

They charged public office holders to emulate his style of selfless leadership.

At the first annual memorial lecture titled, “Lateef Jakande: The man, his journalism, his politics,” organised by the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and sponsored by Lagos State government, the speakers at the lecture described Jakande as a man of ideas, who brought innovation to governance and journalism.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said Jakande lived up to a ripe age and appreciated him for living an impactful life.

“Alhaji Lateef Jakande who did not only live long to the ripe age of 91, but whose life was a reflection of humanity at its abundance with several stories of positive impacts.

“Though the passing of Alhaji Jakande was somewhat painful to us as a State and to individuals who knew him personally because, he was indeed a man of lovable personality who we wished could live forever, we must give unreserved appreciation to God for blessing us with him and for also giving him the grace to live a life that touched and impacted lives.