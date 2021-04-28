It was all praises and commendation on Friday as Keystone Bank Plc and The Mediatent Nigeria Limited unveiled a mini drama series, titled: “Adventures of a Nigerian Dude.

The series, which was unveiled at a media event on Friday, in Lagos, had in attendance both the president of Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Victor Okhai and President, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Peace Anyiam Osigwe, among other industry key players.

The drama series which has 13 episodes in this pilot phase, will be released by YouTube channel and other dedicated social media platforms.

Olaitan Ladigbolu, who led the Keystone Bank representation at the event, said the web series was in line with the bank’s innovative values. She also added that the bank was happy to support the movie industry.

The AMP President, Peace Anyiam Osigwe, commended the bank for sponsoring the series and noted that there were numerous skills in a production value chain in film and TV. “It is really about banks understanding how the movie industry operates and what the movie industry can bring to the economy. Our content is the new oil,” she said.

According to the COO of Mediatent, Chinyere Fred-Adegbulugbe, the web series is a timely addition to the ongoing efforts to celebrate the innovative spirit and resilience of the Nigerian youth.

“We are quite excited to have an equally innovative and youth focused organization, like the keystone Bank, join us in this journey, which is only the beginning of greater things we hope to achieve together” she said in a statement.

The Adventures Of A Nigerian Youth is directed by accomplished scriptwriter and film maker, Joe Dudun, who is also the CEO of House Of Ideas, the technical partner of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dudun said the drama series was aimed at discovering new talent and empower the youths.

“We made use of young writers for the script because we release it is about empowerment. And that informed our use of young unknown actors,” he said.

The series which is a celebration of the Nigerian youth, is based on the story of a streetwise young Nigerian graduate, who decides to use his knowledge, creativity and talent to create employment for himself and other young people around him.

Though the dude is highly misunderstood by his parents and peers, he is determined to prove to all that there are many positive and productive pathways to success, especially using technology and the opportunities created by the financial services sector.

“The Adventures of a Nigerian Dude”, tells the story of resilience, ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the average Nigerian graduate.

It also highlights the value and importance of innovation, as well as the value of technology in building a sustainable economy in today’s world.

The casts of the drama series include Koko Ashley who played the role of Ufuoma, Andrew Ikwuobasi as Bernard, Chike Maduogbu and Silverlyne Asugo as Nana.

Mediatent is a media and communications solutions company that leverages data, modern tools and its network to empower its clients.