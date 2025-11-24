The Bring Back Our Girls Global (BBOG Global) Movement has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, urging immediate and decisive action to rescue abducted students and end Nigeria’s decade-long cycle of student kidnappings.

Advertisement

In the letter dated Monday, November 24, 2025, and addressed to the President as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the group described the continued abduction of schoolchildren as “an 11-year nightmare” and “a terrifying trend of lawlessness and vulnerability in our schools.”

The appeal followed recent two major abductions in November—the kidnapping of 303 students and 12 teachers from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State on November 21, and the earlier abduction of 25 schoolgirls and a watchman from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in Kebbi State on November 17.

Advertisement

According to the group, while 50 of the students from St Mary’s have escaped, “hundreds are still in captivity, and families are living in anguish.”

The letter also confirmed that the Vice Principal of the Kebbi school, Mallam Hassan Makuku (50), was killed while trying to protect his students, while another staff member, Ali Maga (45), was shot in the leg and was receiving treatment at General Hospital, Zuru.

BBOG Global warned that the growing insecurity has forced the closure of schools across several states, including Niger, Katsina and Plateau, as well as Federal Government Colleges nationwide, leaving “thousands of children deprived of their right to education, especially in Nigeria’s most educationally challenged region.”

“These atrocities are not isolated tragedies — they are part of a systemic failure spanning over 11 years,” the letter stated.

“Since the Chibok abduction of 276 girls in April 2014, Nigeria has witnessed at least 1,800 students kidnapped in a relentless cycle of terror.”

The group went on to list major abduction incidents since 2014, including Chibok (2014): 276 abducted, 90 still missing, Dapchi (2018): 110 abducted, 104 returned, 1 killed, Kankara (2020): 344 abducted, Jangebe (2021): 317 abducted and Bethel Baptist (2021): 153 abducted, 125 still held.

Others include Kuriga (2024): 287 abducted, Maga (2025): 25 abducted and St Mary’s Catholic School (2025): 315 abducted, 253 still in captivity.

“These numbers are not statistics — they represent children robbed of their futures, families shattered, and communities living in perpetual fear,” the group declared.

“Many Chibok girls remain in captivity, forced into marriages with their abductors, subjected to sexual violence, and denied basic human dignity.”

The movement lamented that, despite billions of naira allocated to initiatives such as the Safe Schools Initiative (2014) and the Safe Schools Declaration (2015), “implementation has failed.” It noted that “80% of schools remain unsafe, and only 37% have early warning systems.”

Rejecting the practice of negotiating with kidnappers, BBOG Global stated, “STOP negotiating with terrorists! They are criminals. What other evidence do you need?”

The group, while acknowledging government efforts such as the deployment of the RightNow Female Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other tactical units, said these steps are “partial measures that are not enough.”

BBOG Global also outlined a five-point demand for President Tinubu, these are the immediate escue of all abducted students, teachers, and others in captivity, an end to negotiations with terrorists, full implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration with measurable timelines and transparency, persecution of officials responsible for past security failures and sustained psychosocial support and reintegration programmes for survivors and affected communities.

“This crisis has persisted for 11 years. It must end,” the group warned. “The world is watching, and history will judge the choices you make today.”

The letter was signed by several prominent members and affiliates of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, including Opeyemi Adamolekun (EiE Nigeria, Lagos); Tehilah Eisenstadt (BBOG New York); Habiba Balogun (BBOG Lagos); Gapani Yanga (BBOG Abuja); Nanre Nafziger (BBOG Global); Allen Manasseh (BBOG Abuja); Rose Wingate (BBOG New Zealand); Yolanda Preciados (BBOG Italy); Ayo Obe (BBOG Lagos); Monday Ojon (Cemepia Africa); Ayodeji Kolawole; and Babasola Olalere (BBOG Lagos).

Concluding their message, the group reiterated their signature demand, “Bring Back Our Girls — ALL of them. End this cycle of abductions NOW. Enough is enough!”