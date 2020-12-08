True democracy, where it is practiced around the civilized world, makes life and living a lot easier for citizens. In addition to engendering the rule of law, good governance with its attendant transparency and accountability in public service, as well as security of life and property, also creates an environment that gives the governed reasons to believe in the state and those governing it. The citizens, in that circumstance, see it as their patriotic duty to do all within their power to preserve the system and if need be, pay the supreme price doing so.

It was for these reasons and more that Nigerians rose as one man against military dictatorship. They endued hardship in the hope that democracy will thrive. But the political class that took over is beginning to make military rule smell like rose. The way they are practicing their own understanding of governance in a democratic setting leaves much to be desired. On a regular basis, since the reinstatement of that system of government in 1999, Nigerians are continually inundated with reports of malfeasance in high places that tend to shake their confidence in the entire process.

To avoid been misunderstood, democracy as defined by the 16th President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln as, ‘the government of the people, by the people and for the people’ remains the best system of governance where and when it is well applied. In Nigeria, it has been one tale of woe after another. The political class’ understanding of governance in a democracy is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent media report claim that two state governments in the South south zone of the country, Delta and Edo, have spent well over N842 million on pensions and benefits for two ex-governors, James Ibori and Lucky Igbinedion respectively, in the last 12 years. Both served from 1999 to 2007.

Like most other exiting governors, before the end of their tenures, they signed into law provisions that would guarantee life pensions and several benefits for them, some hangers-on and their successors. These two are not alone in this rat race of some sort. What makes their case stand out is the fact that they were convicted for fraud and abuse of office after ending their tenure.

Advertisements

It is pertinent to point out that politicians are not career public servants. The law that entitles them to these mouth-watering largesse after office are self-serving in nature as they are unknown to civil service rules and procedures. Or for that matter, the constitution.

In most cases, some of these benefits are drawn down as exit packages that defy all known rules of decency in public service. What is worrisome, in the view of this newspaper, is that these governors are known to have helped themselves very generously with their treasuries while in service in a manner that would have pricked their conscience against angling for any more benefits after service.

It is on record that these governors earning all these benefits deliberately left behind mountains of unpaid arrears of salaries and pensions not to talk of debts to contractors who were awarded, in some instances, spurious contracts but which, nevertheless, will still have to be paid for. Some of these ex-governors went on to become senators and ministers which means that they will continue to be serviced from the public purse while on retirement and on full benefits.

It may be argued that these entitlements are backed by law. But who needs a law enacted to specifically serve the purpose of the makers of the law? For the sake of it, we may be inclined to accept but not concede that the benefits are legal. But is it equitable and morally permissible in a country that is notorious as the poverty capital of the world? In a country where unemployment and youth restiveness are beginning to form an unhealthy disruptive partnership? A country where genuine pensioners wait and even die for their pensions which may not be paid? Do moral justice and good conscience support such brazen abuse of class privileges? Spending this kind of money on pensions for ex-governors including those publicly disgraced, set a dangerous tone for future generation of leaders who will see no reason to exercise restraint when in office at whatever level.

Recently, the Lagos state government initiated moves to address this obvious injustice that had led to a waste of public funds on kleptocrats and corrupt elements ignorant electorate foist on themselves through a warped process that is, to all intents, a bastardisation of democracy and the rule of law. That matter is as bad as it is reprehensible.

It is from this position that we urge all state governments to follow the good example of Lagos and end this abuse of privilege and access. The money so saved can be put to better use.