“So, in Funtua zone, we received about 56 petitions as of now, these petitions range from extortion, unlawful recovery of vehicles and what have you. While in Katsina zone, we received just 5 petitions. And in the Daura zone, just Last week, we made a courtesy call to the Emir of Daura on how to sensitise the people from that area and to seek for his assistance, he welcomed us and I assured us of his support. We are expecting petitions from there too.

“For now, we have a total of 61 petitions and the Commission sat through out last week, accessed all the petitions and identified the complainants and also the defendants, which we expect them to also appear before the panel for the purpose of public hearing.”

He therefore assured the public that the commission ensure to do justice to all parties concern, adding that the panelry will comence on the 23rd of this month.

The chairman also thanked the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for enlighten and guiding people on how to submit their petitions, calling people to come out and send memorandums.

Justice Bawale said; “immediately after the inauguration, we had an inaugural meeting and we first gave two weeks for submission of memorandums and later we extended it to three weeks to enable us sensitise residents of the state properly. We also visited the Emir of Katsina where he assured us his support.