Following the start of the second wave of thr EndSARS protest, the National Interest Forum (NIF) has called for calm just as it urged the federal government to hasten with programmes to address the issues raised by the protesters.

NIS, while stressing the need to urgently identify the credibility and grievances raised by the protest cautioned against violence of any sort.

NIF, a socio-political organisation that is aimed at deepening understanding about the core principle of patriotism and promoting peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians, also urged Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and other Nigerians that resorted to violence for any perceived grievances to give peace a chance in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, NIF national chairman, Shitu Mohammed Kabir, while reacting to the reported second wave of #Endsars, urged Nigeria Youths to find an alternative way to show their grievances.

He continued ” there is also an urgent need for government to look at this grievances and it’s credibility. And be able to address it. It is on that note that the National Interest Forum advise that the government and other well-meaning Nigerians should urge the Youths to go back to their local government and be registered. And then, the government must at this point bring a deliberate policy with which they will create employment opportunity.

“We believe that all local government area in Nigeria has one resources or the other. Either aquatic resources when you are talking about coastal area and agricultural, other mineral resources, we have them in abundance. There must be a deliberate policy now in other to address the ENDSARS agitation. Because what bring #EndSars is lack of employment, when millions are out of school and there is no employment. So deliberate policy should be put in place to address this”.

He also charged the young people and entire citizen to always put the nation first in all dealings and to support the ongoing effort by the present administration aimed at repositioning the country’s economy.

Kabir who noted that government requires some level of public understanding and support to carry out important economic reform policies also stressed on the need for citizens to conduct and themselves “as a people with common dreams, aspirations and destiny and move us from where we are today to where we ought to be in the years ahead”.

“We reaffirmed our hope and commitment to the unity and co-operate existence of the country as one indivisible entity despite the current security challenges and pledged our continuous cooperation and support to both the legislature and the Executive arm of the government in their bid in stamping out corruption from Nigeria, he said.

NIF National Chairman said ” the Forum observed that the inherent socio-economic problems, policy inconsistency and the endemic corruption have combined to deprive the Nigeria Youth the opportunity to realize their potentials and participate fully in the development process which is largely responsible for the current state of insecurity in the country. We called on all groups that have resorted to violence for any perceived injustice or grievances to give peace a chance.

He added that “Nigerians are willing to live together as one entity. Despite recent disintegrating manifestations. which has furthered threatened the fragile unity and the basis for one nation. To keep Nigeria as one indivisible and indissoluble nation should be the watchwords of all good citizen of this great nation. We believe we are better off as one large diverse and resource-endowed nation,” he said