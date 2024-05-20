Enugu State first lady, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, has launched a tree planting initiative in Nkanu to raise awareness about the urgency of addressing climate change and its impact on local communities and families.

The event, held in collaboration with Custos Care Foundation, took place at Agbani in Nkanu West local government area of the state last Friday with over 300 participants in attendance from various communities, including traditional rulers, youths and students, women, teachers, traders, and community leaders.

In her opening speech, Mrs Mbah, who was represented by her senior special assistant on gender affairs, Dr. Uzoamaka Uzoechina, stressed the importance of families and unity in achieving environmental goals, urging members of the communities to celebrate each other’s efforts and embrace the power of working together.

Also, an expert in climate and guest speaker, Mrs Chinecherem Anyi, gave an insight on the impacts of climate change on families, calling on participants to become part of the solution.

Anyi emphasized the interconnectedness of families and the environment. “Climate change disrupts weather patterns, leading to food insecurity and impacting family health. By planting trees and advocating for sustainable practices, we can create a healthier environment for ourselves and future generations,” she said.

The traditional rulers present, Igwe Samson Nnamani of Orjiagu-Agbani community, and Igwe Obiora Igwesi of Omuoha-Obuofia community in their separate speeches commended Governor Peter Mbah of the state and his wife, Mrs. Mbah for his achievements within one year of his administration.

“Dr Peter Mbah has shown us that a new Enugu is possible. What he has achieved in one year is unbelievable. This message that the wife of the governor has brought to us is indeed helpful and I urge all families to take note and start the planting of trees. Cultivating trees helps with erosion control and reduces the burden of food insecurity. We will make sure this gospel gets to our communities”, Igwe Samson Nnamani said.

Highlight of the occasion was the planting of ten trees by Mrs Mbah and other dignitaries, symbolizing a collective commitment to a greener Enugu State.