Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamnan Bitrus Giwa has stated that operatives of the Command arrested 5,176 suspects within the last six months.

Giwa disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on the successes recorded by the Command since he assumed office as commissioner in charge of the Command six months ago.

CP Giwa said the suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from murder, kidnapping, rape, among others.

He said some of the suspects have been arraigned in court and remanded at prisons while investigation into some cases were ongoing.

Giwa told journalists that 98 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, 87 for kidnapping while 50 others were arrested for murder related cases.

The police commissioner added that 16 persons were apprehended for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, 11 for rape or defilement, 122 for cultism and related crimes, and 4,792 for other offences such as theft, vandalism, human trafficking, and burglary.

He further disclosed that a total of 113 abducted or kidnapped victims were successfully rescued during the period.

Give disclosed also that within the period under review, police also recovered 105 firearms, including 8 AK-47 and 1 G-3 automatic rifles, 271 rounds of ammunition, and 71 vehicles used in, or recovered from various criminal activities.

He averred that many other incriminating exhibits were also recovered during the operations.

The Commissioner said among the most notable cases was the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect, Obodoagu Ikediekpere, and one other individual for the kidnapping and murder of his 5-year-old male second cousin.

He also listed the widely publicised arrest of Obieze Levi, alias “E Dey Pray E Dey Show,’ alongside two other accomplices as one of the feats recorded by the Police within the period under review.

The Commissioner stated that the suspects have been charged with kidnapping and ritual murder.

Additionally, the Enugu State Police Command chief said two sisters — Juliet Chukwu and Ngozi Nancy Chukwu were apprehended, arraigned in court and remanded for kidnapping a kinsman and collecting a ransom of ₦10 million which was fully recovered.

He thanked Governor Peter Mbah for his support and appreciated the support and cooperation of sister security agencies as well as the Enugu State Forest Guards and the Neighbourhood Watch Group.

The CP emphatically commended law-abiding citizens who have continued to provide credible intelligence and information that aid police operations in the state.