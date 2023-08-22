EPL: Chelsea Agree To Sign £14m Djordje Petrovic From MLS

Worried by their poor start to Premier League season, Chelsea have agreed a £14million deal for Serbia international goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Petrovic is expected to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours as Coach Pochettino seeks to ensure tougher competition for Richard Sanchez in the Blues’ goalpost.

Petrovic leads Major League Soccer (MLS) in both saves and save percentage in 2023, but t’s not clear whether or not this transfer would be immediate or delayed – as has been the case in the past with MLS transfers.

Chelsea currently have only Richard Sanchez in net after his transfer from Brighton over the summer.

Backup keeper Marco Bettinelli is injured and 20-year-old Lucas Bergstrom is the only other remaining goalie at Chelsea’s disposal.

In addition to the loaned out keepers, the Blues sold Edouard Mendy to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Petrovic has been starring in the net for the Revolution ever since their previous keeper, Matt Turner, also left for the Premier League when he joined Arsenal in 2022. Turner is now with Nottingham Forest.

If the deal goes through, Petrovic would be the second MLS goalkeeper to join the West Londoners this season after Slonina moved from the Chicago Fire on New Year’s Day.

Petrovic finished second in the running for 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, despite making only 21 appearances last season.