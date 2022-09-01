EPL giants, Chelsea, have reached agreement on contract with Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter on Thursday, a “full agreement is now sealed” between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his camp, and Chelsea over the player’s contract.”

The transfer expert added that Barcelona and the Blues were still in talks to seal a move as soon as possible before the transfer window deadline on Thursday. A contract of two years has been proposed for the 33-year-old striker.

It is said to have an option that could see it extended by another year beyond the initial two-year period. It is always a plus point to agree on terms with a player as it would save the club additional headache if and when they reach an agreement with the club over a transfer.

It seems Barca are the only hurdle between Chelsea and the Gabon international now. Manager Xavi Hernandez knows that Robert Lewandowski is the man to lead Barcelona’s attack this season after his transfer from Bayern Munich.

Aubameyang could be a smart short-term acquisition.

This leaves the 33-year-old dry and hanging. He left Arsenal to join the Camp Nou outfit earlier this year in January but the club could now sell him after signing Lewandowski.

With Romelu Lukaku off to Inter Milan on a loan deal and Timo Werner permanently at RB Leipzig after sealing a return earlier this summer, Chelsea have been left without a striker since the start of the current campaign.