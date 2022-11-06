Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is determined to stay at Premier League club, Everton for a long spell.

Iwobi, who moved to Goodison Park from Arsenal in 2019 has two years remaining on his contract with the Toffees.

Everton have reportedly opened talks with his representatives to discuss the terms of a fresh contract.

The Merseysiders want the 26-year-old to commit to a new five-year contract.

The Nigerian has stated that staying at the club remain his priority.

“I want to win as many things as I can with this club. That is why I came here, the club was very ambitious and it still is. I’d like to stay,” Iwobi told the ECHO.

Iwobi has been an ever-present in the Premier League as one of only four players – alongside Vitali Mykolenko, James Tarkowski and Demarai Gray to start all 13 games for Everton this season.

He has scored one goal and provided six assists.