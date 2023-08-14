EPL: Liverpool Agree £60m For Lavia

Liverpool have handed their Premier League rival Chelsea a fresh blow over Southampton midfielder, Romeo Lavia’s transfer.

Liverpool have agreed a £60 million deal with Southampton to sign Lavia ahead of Chelsea this summer.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign the Belgian this summer transfer window.

The Reds have already had multiple offers for the 19-year-old rejected by Southampton and now face added pressure following interest from Chelsea, who submitted a £48 million bid last week.

However, The Guardian is now reporting that Jurgen Klopp’s side have now bettered Chelsea’s offer and have agreed a £60 million fee with Southampton for Lavia.

The report added that Liverpool must still convince Lavia to join them ahead of Chelsea and could still risk losing out on another one of their midfield targets after Moises Caicedo held out for a move to the Blues.