EPL: Manchester City Closing In On Signing €60m Jeremy Doku

Manchester City were in talks with French club Rennes over a deal for winger Jeremy Doku.

City were looking for another forward after selling Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli for £30m and Doku has emerged as a leading favourite to replace the Algerian.

The rising Belgian star informed Rennes that he only wanted to join English Premier League champions this summer despite attracting interest from several top European clubs after a breakout season in France’s Ligue 1.

Doku and City have already agreed to personal terms on a 5-year contract, and the club has verbally indicated they are willing to meet Rennes’ asking price of around €60 million (£51.4 million) for the talented youngster. This would shatter Rennes’ previous club transfer records.

The Belgian did not feature in Rennes’ weekend draw against RC Lens, prompting manager Bruno Genesio to hint Doku may be leaving the club soon.

“If he didn’t start [this week], even though he was our best player last week, I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions,” Genesio told reporters.

At just 21 years old, Doku is considered one of the top up-and-coming wingers in Europe. Since joining Rennes from Anderlecht in 2020, he has exhibited an electric pace and skilful dribbling ability. Man City see him as an ideal replacement for veteran winger, Riyad Mahrez, on the right flank.