Bullish sentiments continued in the domestic equities market yesterday as investors’ interest in MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) Plc and 23 others triggered N130 billion increase in the overall market performance.

The All-Share Index rose by 237.35 per cent, representing a gain of 0.33 per cent, to close at 71,907.26 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N130 billion to close at N39.349 trillion.

The market positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; MTNN, Transcorp Hotels, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Access Holdings.

However, the market breadth closed slightly negative, as 24 stocks gained relative to 25 losers. Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank recorded the highest price gain of 9.79 per cent to close at N2.13, per share. SCOA Nigeria followed with a gain of 9.46 per cent to close at N1.62, while DAAR Communications rose by 8.82 per cent to close at 37 kobo, per share.

Royal Exchange appreciated by 8.47 per cent to close at 64 kobo, while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals rose by 7.89 per cent to close at N2.05, per share. On the other hand, Guinea Insurance led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at 27 kobo, per share. Conoil followed with a decline of 9.83 per cent to close at N78.00, while Juli declined by 9.72 per cent to close at 65 kobo, per share.

Omatek Ventures shed 8.75 per cent to close at 73 kobo, while Thomas Wyatt Nigeria lost 8.13 per cent to close at N3.05, per share.

The total volume of trade decreased by 14.86 per cent to 319.557 million units, valued at N5.878 billion, and exchanged in 6,498 deals. Transactions in the shares of Julius Berger topped the activity chart with 42.539 million shares valued at N1.463 billion. Zenith Bank followed with 22.992 million shares worth N811.975 million, while FCMB Group traded 22.861 million shares valued at N155.131 million.

GTCO traded 21.588 million shares valued at N849.272 million, while Access Holdings transacted 18.802 million shares worth N380.133 million.