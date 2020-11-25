BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos |

The Nigeria equities market yesterday halted a three successive losing streak with a gain of N113 billion, as investors resume bargain hunting for stocks with attractive valuations.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 218.78 points or 0.64 per cent to 34,340.56 points. Also, investors gained N113 billion in value as market capitalisation went up to N17.943 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Stanbic IBTC Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Bank, FBN Holdings and UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive with 26 stocks recorded gains relative to 16 losers. UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust recorded the highest price gain of 9.64 per cent, to close at N4.55, per share. United Capital followed with a gain 9.52 per cent to close at N4.60, while Fidelity Bank rose by 9.47 per cent to close at N2.66, per share.

Mutual Benefits Assurance went up by 9.8.70 per cent to close at 25 kobo, while Cornerstone Insurance appreciated by 8.62 per cent to close at 63 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Eterna led the losers’ chart by 9.98 per cent, to close at N4.15, per share. Fidson Healthcare followed with a decline of 9.81 per cent to close at N4.87, while Champion Breweries declined by 9.43 per cent to close at 96 kobo, per share.

Julius Berger declined by 8.95 per cent to close at N17.30, while Chams shed 8.33 per cent to close at 22 kobo, per share.

However, the total volume of trades decreased by 35.67 per cent to 365.414 million units, valued at N4.692 billion and exchanged in 6,325 deals. Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 71.934 million shares valued at N1.730 billion. Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) followed with 37.173 million shares worth N32.853 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 30.003 million shares valued at N1.022 billion.

Access Bank traded 29.549 million shares valued at N243.312 million, while UBA transacted 29.332 million shares worth N236.303 million.