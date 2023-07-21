Esogban Of Benin, Edebiri Dies At 93

The Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri is dead.

He passed on during a brief illness in a private hospital in Benin City.

He would have been 94 on September 2.

Family members said he died at 12:20pm, noting that “he has not been too strong and we took him to the hospital a few days ago and he died this afternoon, the family will follow the protocols for the formal announcement to be made”.

The Esogban, who is next after the Iyase (prime minister) of Benin is often referred to as the Odiownere of Benin Kingdom.

His last major outing which was widely reported in the media when he participated in the March 18, 2023 governorship and State House of Assembly elections where he said the February 25 presidential election was the best since he started voting since 1951.