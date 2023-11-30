European Union (EU) has called for the funding of about 33 Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) in order to end gender-based violence.

According to the EU, they have spent over N1 billion in the fight against gender-based violence which women, young girls and boys are mostly the victims.

At the 9th Network Conference of SARCs in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender -based violence 2023, organised by International IDEA and funded by the EU as part of its Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC Phase II) programme, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuels Isopi said she has visited the centres where victims of gender based violence are camped adding that they need funding.

“I had the opportunity to visit some of these in a few states. To meet survivors and listen to their stories, to exchange with frontline workers. I have seen the suffering and the trauma, but also the support and the hope that these centres can bring to survivors.

“We must all be proud of the impressive work and progress made since the launch of the first SARC in 2013. Today, there are 41 SARCs across 21 states, with over 35,500 survivors that have benefitted from their services.

“This demonstrates the importance of providing facilities for survivors and the added value of these centres that are at the heart of the SGBV response.

“Sexual and gender violence is the most serious crime affecting women, girls and young boys,” she said, adding that the EU has spent over N1 billion on gender-based violence.

Also, the minister of women affairs, Barr Uju Ohanenye said they will continue to drum up awareness/support for the eradication of violence against women and girls.

“At the same time, it is taking place nationally when the present administration is preparing its first budget towards the actualisation of the “Renewed Hope” as encapsulated in the Eight (8) Point Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As the name suggests, Sexual Assault Reference Centers are referral hubs who are Specialists in medical and forensic services, which they render to victims of rape or sexual assault. They are designed to provide private space for interviews and forensic examinations, and some offer sexual health counselling services. These services are rendered free to the victims/survivors. The federal government has established 33 Sexual Assault Referral Centers (SARCs) across the country in a bid to reinstate victims/ survivors of Gender – Based Violence,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, said it has been provided by several regional and international instruments that access to health is a human right, adding that this particular right gives rise to the other human rights.