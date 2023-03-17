Manchester United will face a third Spanish opponent in a row after drawing Europa League specialists Sevilla in the quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already beaten Barcelona and Real Betis in the Europa League knockout stages, but they will now take on Seville next month for the last-eight tie.

Should United beat Sevilla in the next round, they will face the winner of Juventus’ tie with Sporting, the team who knocked out Arsenal on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the draw, Jose Mourinho’s Roma will take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last year’s Europa Conference League final, while Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen will take on Union Saint-Gilloise, the sister club of Premier League side Brighton.

United will come up against the team known as Europa League experts, with Sevilla winning six editions of the tournament since 2006.

The most recent triumph from the Andalucian side came in 2020, which saw Sevilla beat United at the semi-final stage.

See Full Fixtures:

Manchester United Vs Sevilla

Juventus Vs Sporting

Bayer LeverkusenVvs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord Vs Roma