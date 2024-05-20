Scouts from European clubs in Nigeria have indicated interest to sign about five talented young players of Warinje Football Academy, Bauchi, following their outstanding performance at the ongoing Nigeria’s challenge Cup.

The president of the Bauchi based football academy, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Mai Auduga, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on the club preparations for the 2024 Nationwide one division league season.

According to Mai Auduga, the breakthrough of the newly promoted Warinje FC Academy from amateur division was due to the resilience, commitment and sacrifice being exhibited by both players and management of the Academy.

He expressed optimism that the Academy will excel in the upcoming season, saying the management has increased the salaries and allowance packages of it’s players and technical crew to motivate them.