The pioneer and former director-general of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) with thousands of his followers from Garun Gabas Ward and across Mallam-Madori local government area of Jigawa State.

The former PDP Youth Leader, who played a vital role in the last 2023 elections, was responsible for the mobilisation of thousands of youths across the country for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the PDP at large.

Mahmood was the mastermind behind the victory of PDP in Garun Gabas Ward during the last 2023 presidential, senatorial and house of representatives elections in Mallam-Madori LGA of Jigawa State.

He officially joined the APC on Sunday, February 4, 2024, with thousands of his followers, which included some former PDP Excos of Mallam-Madori LGA – Alh Ya’u Abdullahi and Yakubu Mohammed, PDP Ward chairman of Garun Gabas Ward, Abubarkar Muhammed Wakil, PDP deputy ward chairman of Tagwaro Ward, Mallam Isyaku, PDP Ward secreatry of Tagwaro Ward, Adamu Abdullahi, and PDP youth leader of Tagwaro Ward, Aminu Ibrahim. Also from Mairakumi Ward is the former PDP Youth Leader, then from Toni Ward were the former PDP Ward secreatry, deputy women leader and some other Excos. Others included men, women and youths across the local government area.

In a statement, Mahmood mentioned that the decision to lead thousands of PDP members to APC was due to what he called a popular demand, and was inspired by the achievements of Jigawa State governor, Mallam Umar Namadi.

He said the governor, within a short period of time, has achieved and succeeded in impacting lives and uniting the people through his empowerment and developmental programmes, especially in the areas of education, health, sports and many more.

“We have joined the party to support and contribute our own quota to the development and progress of Garun Gabas Ward, Mallam-Madori Local Government and Jigawa State. We will abide by all the rules and regulations of the party and will ensure we add more value to the current status of the APC in our ward, Local Government, State and country at large,” Mahmood said.

The grand reception to receive the defectors was held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 and was attended by the governor of Jigawa State, who was ably represented by his Chief of Staff, Senator Mustapha Makama Kiyawa and Principal Private Secreatry, Alh. Adamu Mohammed.

Also, in attendance was the APC state chairman, Alh. Aminu Sani Gumel, APC zonal chairman, Hadeija Zone, Alh Abdullahi Ango, and some other APC chieftains, Alh Isa Gerawa, Pharm Hashim Ubale Yusuf, Mallam-Madori Local Government Chairman, Alh Bako Haruna BK, some Special Assistants to the Governor and so many other government and political appointees.