Former Senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, Alh. Haliru Jika, has expressed support for the Bold2Green Bauchi Campaign aimed at mobilising 2.53 million eco-citizen volunteers across 253 wards in the State.

Advertisement

The campaign powered by the Eco2Ruppers Africa Project seeks to place Bauchi State at the forefront of Nigeria’s green economy transition.

According to Jika, Bauchi State will be setting a new standard for what state-led climate action can look like in the nearest future.

Advertisement

He said: “Bold2Green Bauchi brings citizens and government together, creating opportunities for young people while tackling one of our greatest challenges, building a resilient green economy that serve everyone.”

Victor Agih, Program Director, Eco2Ruppers Africa, in a statement on Friday, remarked that the Bold2Green Bauchi Campaign was firmly aligned with both Nigeria’s national development priorities and global sustainability goals, ensuring that local action contributes meaningfully to wider transformation.

He further stated that with a 100-week timeline, the initiative aims to transform Bauchi’s environmental and socio-economic landscape, adding that from tree planting and clean energy adoption to youth-led eco-startups and heritage festivals, the campaign connects climate justice with prosperity and pride.

He noted that the campaign will not only restore degraded ecosystems but also will empower citizens as active stakeholders in shaping their own future.

He noted that: “With Bold2Green Bauchi, we are turning numbers into impact. Two and a half million volunteers, hundreds of thousands of green jobs, and millions of trees are not just statistics — they are a promise to future generations that Bauchi will lead with courage and innovation in the fight for a sustainable tomorrow.”

The Bold2Green Bauchi Programs Director, Mr Reel Ime, explained that the campaign was about showing that every ward, every community, and every citizen matters in shaping their collective future.

He added that when people in Bauchi State come together to clean, plant, innovate, and protect their environment, they prove that sustainability is not distant policy — it is a local action, rooted in our daily lives.