A former Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Mr. Tha’anda Jason Rubainu and a prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two politicians, alongside other notable PDP members, mostly from Gombe South Senatorial District, were formally received into the ruling party at Government House, Gombe by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Rubainu, who served as Deputy Governor under former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo from 2011 to 2015, joined forces with Damara in what was being described as a major realignment of political strength in the state.

Damara, a respected philanthropist and business mogul said his defection was inspired by Governor Yahaya’s leadership, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and security.

“There are constructions everywhere, and you cannot change a state without construction. His Excellency is construction. His Excellency is security,” he said.

He added that his decision was not just a personal move but a movement, stressing that he came along with many of his supporters and pledging full support to the ruling party.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya described the defection as a special day for the APC family in the state and across Nigeria.

He acknowledged the significance of gaining strong support from Gombe South, where he admitted the party did not perform well in the last election.

Commending President Bola Tinubu for creating a conducive political and economic environment, Yahaya praised the president’s decision to remove fuel subsidy as a bold step that has helped stabilise the economy.

On his administration’s achievements, the governor said, “The projects we are doing in Gombe are things that should have been done about 30 years ago.”

He noted that road projects under his leadership have eased transportation difficulties statewide and assured that his government would “fast-track to do more” in uniting the people and advancing development.