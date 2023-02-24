Ahead Saturday’s general election, the Former Governors Forum (FGF) has called on Nigerians to exercise their franchise peacefully.

The Forum also called on political actors and their political parties to respect Peace Accords signed at different levels, saying that in every electoral contest, there will always be a winner and a loser.

In a statement jointed signed by the chairman of the Forum, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, CON, former Executive Governor of Niger State, and the Executive Secretary of the Forum, Prof. Tunde Esan, FGF said Nigeria must remained in peace during and after the 2023 elections.

“In the past few months, our nation has witnessed campaigns by politicians across the political divides. Information dissemination aimed at reaching the electorate are sometimes laced with controversies. In the midst of it all, our nation is and must continue to stand in peace and unity as we cast our votes. Polemics, grandstanding and vituperations of emotional positions may have whipped up sentiments, and call to question some of the fundamentals of vote seeking; in all, the voice and votes of Nigerians must count.

“The electoral empire INEC must be supported, in their assurance of free and fair polls. There must be winners and losers, none and nobody is permitted to call to question the basis of our corporate existence as a nation.

“We call on the Nigeria political elites to come out in unison, to promote and lift the banner of peace as we cast our ballot. The National and the sub national forces and political elites must unite for the survival of our nation.

“We call on the Governors in particular, to put aside political differences and speak in unison for the peace and tranquility of our country.

“The geopolitical and historical implications of a vibrant and enduring democracy in Nigeria, has far reaching implication for the black race and Africans, as we consolidate the tenets of democracy. Nigeria cannot afford to fail Africa and its allies all over the world.

“As we go to the polls, we call on the the political parties to honor the peace agreements they all endorsed and exercise discretion in their conducts , as the history of nations is in continuum, while opportunities abound every four years as stated in our constitution for individual to present themselves for elections and for the electorates to choose. This should be at the back of our mind as we go to the polls on Saturday,” they stated.