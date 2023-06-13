Ex-Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, Dies At 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian former Prime Minister has died at 86 at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

The Belisconi who overcame various scandals was treated for a lung infection linked to leukaemia in April.

Berlusconi’s death leaves a “huge void”, Italy’s defence minister said, with a national day of mourning due to take place on Wednesday.

The longest-serving prime minister in post-war Italy, he had bounced back from sex scandals and corruption cases.

After taking political office in 1994, the billionaire media tycoon led four governments until 2011 – though not consecutively.