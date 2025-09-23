A former deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election, Hajia Habiba Muhammed Deen has resigned her membership of the main opposition party in the state.

Hajia Deen’s resignation was contained in the letter dated September 22, 2025 and addressed to the chairman of her Ankpa Township Ward, in Ankpa local government area of the state.

According to the former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, this decision marked a new chapter in her political journey, following her prominent role as a grassroots politician and dedicated advocate for women’s participation in governance.

He expressed gratitude to the PDP “over the past year’s for giving me the opportunity to launch my political career on it platform.

“I sincerely thank members of the party, especially, my ward who saw me worthy to support my aspiration and activities.

“The motive of my resignation is purely personal.”

Hajia Deen was the running mate to Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kogi State’s 2023 elections.

She also served as a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, between 2007 and 2011, where she held the positions of Deputy Chief Whip and Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development.