The immediate-past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has denied that his administration squandered N11.9bn public funds between 2011- 2019.

Ahmed explained that every expenditure during the period under review when he was governor of the State was properly appropriated and followed due process.

LEADERSHIP reports that a forensic audit report had indicted the Ahmed administration for allegedly stealing N11.9bn between 2011- 2019 when he held sway as the State’s governor.

But, the former governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, AbdulWahab Oba, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Friday, denied all the allegations, saying the findings of the forensic audit report coming now few months to the 2023 elections were allegedly timed to score a political point.

He, however, said that: “If there were infractions as alleged, there are laid down procedures for correction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since we left office more than three years ago, the accounts have been properly audited by various auditing agencies and had been certified. Any query now, six months to election, on the legality or otherwise of the expenditure, are after-thought and politically motivated.”