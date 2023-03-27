A former military governor of Kwara State, Chief Salaudeen Latinwo, has lamented the death of Lt. General Oladipo Diya saying that he was heartbroken over his demise.

Latinwo described Diya as a strong, courageous and brave soldier whose loyalty to the corps was indisputable.

The retired group captain said this in his condolence message to the family of the ex-military leader and made available to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said Diya would be remembered for his ideals and uncanny sense of responsibility, which he brought to bear during his tenure of office.

He added that Diya was a fine officer who worked with like minds for the stability of the nation.

While commiserating with the bereaved, Latinwo urged them to be comforted and take solace in the fact that the retired General bequeathed good legacy and etched his footprints in the sands of time.

“The death of General Oladipo Diya is sad news. He was a strong, courageous, awesome, brave and reliable soldier loyal to the corps.

“I’m utterly heartbroken to have been inundated with the reports of the retired General’s passing. It is one death, too many,” Latinwo added.