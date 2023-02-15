A former member of the Eleme Legislative Assembly in Rivers State, Hon PraiseGod Kattey, has been arrested by security operatives for leading suspected political thugs to attack the venue of the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eleme local government area of the state.

Kattey, who hails from Alode community in the area, was arrested alongside another member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when security operatives overpowered them during the attack.

LEADERSHIP observed that the APC campaign rally went on as scheduled after the arrest of the duo.

The police public relations officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed the arrest of the suspected political thugs.

Iringe-Koko said the duo had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for further investigation.

She said, “Yes, the suspect has been arrested and transferred to SCID for discreet investigation, and the rally went on successful.”