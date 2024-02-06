Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, has died at the age of 76.

Real Madrid announced the death of their former goalkeeping great, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, who played for 18 seasons between 1968 and 1986, winning eight league titles and two Uefa Cups among 16 trophies, and making 346 appearances.

“Real Madrid, their president and their board of directors deeply mourn the death of Miguel Angel Gonzalez, one of the great goalkeepers in our history, a legend at Real Madrid and in Spanish football,” said Los Blancos in a statement on Tuesday.

Spanish media reported Gonzalez was suffering from the neurodegenerative disease commonly known as ALS.

The goalkeeper, who worked at Real Madrid after retirement in a variety of roles, also went to the 1978 and 1982 World Cups as part of the Spain squad.