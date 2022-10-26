As stakeholders geared-up for the 2023 general election, the organisers of the Society of Digital Newspaper Owners of Nigeria (SDNON) said it has become more imperative among stakeholders to work towards ensuring a smooth 2023 elections that would guarantee the sanity of the poll.

To that effect, SDNON said the second summit of the body slated for October 28 in Lagos would focus on the effect of digital news reporting on national security and the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the group, SDNON Summit 2.0 would have in attendance a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as the keynote speaker.

The former governor is expected to speak on the topic, ‘Nigeria’s Security Architecture And Digital News Reportage – A Credibility Threshold For A Successful 2023 General Elections’. While the vice presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa, will be the guest speaker.

The statement which was endorsed by the chairman of the planning committee, Adeniyi Ifetayo, noted that the 2022 edition promises to be an important talking point in the history of the country as far as digital age of news reportage is concerned.

“The idea behind SDNON Summit 2.0 is to bring together relevant stakeholders as far as the 2023 general elections is concerned and critical players in the nation’s security apparatus to discuss on the way forward as the media play its role.

“The issue of security concerns everyone, there is no way we can have a successful election if our security system is not looked into collectively. Electioneering matters is not just for politicians alone; we are all involved one way or the other.

“And as the 2023 election approaches, the people depend on the media for information. So come and let’s talk Nigeria,” the chairman concluded.

Other guest expected to headline the event include Dr. Cynthia Greg, Dr. Pearl Chidinma Ogbulu, Erelu Okin, the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the chairman of House Committee on Education in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanni Ganiyu Babatunde Okanlawon, and the general manager of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority, Bolaji Oreagba.