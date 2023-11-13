Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on winning the Governorship elections in Imo and Kogi States.

In a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the former president thanked the people of the two States for reaffirming their confidence in the nation’s biggest political party.

“The former President thanks particularly the party leaders and the workers who laboured tirelessly to ensure the re-emergence of Senator Hope Uzodimma @Hope_Uzodimma1 for his second term in Imo State, and Alhaji Usman Ododo @OfficialOAU as the new Governor of Kogi State.

“My best wishes to them for their tenure,” Buhari stated.