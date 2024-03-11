A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was a former senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District in Nasarawa State, Senator Abubakar Danso Sodangi is dead.

The former lawmaker died on Sunday night at an Abuja hospital at the age of 70.

The late Sodangi was elected Senator in 1999 and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007.

He served as the Chairman of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s Campaign Council which worked for the re-election of the incumbent for second term.

Meanwhile, Governor Sule has described the demise of the late Senator as a big loss to Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large.

In a condolence message he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Lafia, Governor Sule described the late Sodangi as an icon who left an indelible footprints in the development of the state and the country.

“My heart is burdened and I am deeply saddened by the news of the passage of my brother and Chairman of my Campaign Council before the primaries in 2019 and during the 2023 gubernatorial election, Senator Abubakar Danso Sodangi, Dan Malikin Nasarawa who passed away on Sunday night, only hours after I was in the hospital to see him.

“Senator Sodangi was not just an elder brother and political associate but a confidant, a lover of peace and harmony among his people and community.

“Senator Sodangi was a committed leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who at all times placed the interest of the party above his personal interests.

“His legislative prowess as representative of the people of Nasarawa West senatorial district for twelve years was evident.

“No doubt, Nasarawa State has lost one of her political icons and an elderstatesmen.

“We shall miss his timely advice and love for Nasarawa State and humanity in general.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Nasarawa State, I wish to condole the Nasarawa Emirate Council, the APC family, the immediate family of the late Senator, relatives and political associates,” the governor said.

He prayed Allah to grant the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“May Allah SWT forgive Danmalikin Nassarawa and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” Governor Sule said.