Advertisement

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has hailer his daughter, Captain Atinuke Adepoju, for successfully passing her PPL skill test and graduating from Brussels Aviation School in Belgium.

Adepoju, who is an ex-Real Madrid and Real Sociedad player, said he was proud of Atinuke’s remarkable achievement, adding that her dedication, resilience, and passion for aviation have truly paid off.

Advertisement

The former Super Eagles international took to his verified Facebook page on Monday to express his excitement.

He wrote: “Congratulations, My Daughter, Atinuke Adepoju! ✈️🎓

“I’m so proud of you and your remarkable achievement — graduating from Brussels Aviation School and successfully passing your PPL skill test!

“Your dedication, resilience, and passion for aviation have truly paid off. You’ve not only chased your dreams but also soared above challenges with grace, focus, and determination.

“Here’s to new heights, clear skies, and endless adventures ahead. Keep flying higher, my dear — the sky is only your beginning! ❤✨”