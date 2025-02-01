Former Super Eagles star, Tijjani Babangida, and MOP Stars FC Academy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and transfer young Nigerian football talents to clubs in the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe.

The MoU, which was signed by both parties in Abuja, sets forth the terms and understanding between the Academy and veteran player Babangida in a collaboration aimed at identifying young football talents and facilitate their transfer to football clubs in Europe.

According to them, the agreement will ensure that MOP Stars FC Academy will develop young players and will provide financial support for scouting to be arranged.

Babangida, on the other hand, is expected to utilise his influence and network to facilitate the transfer of players to European football clubs.

President of MOP Stars FC, Dr Suleiman Adejoh, who signed on behalf of the Academy, said the partnership was part of his commitment towards discovery, development and empowerment of Nigeria’s budding talents in football.

“The Messengers of Peace (MOP) Stars Football Academy was born out of the need to preach peace in Nigeria through sports and engage young Nigerians positively, while also contributing to the development of football.

“As I scout for young talents across the country, it is obvious that our country is blessed with gifted and passionate young people who sincerely need platforms to express themselves.

“We now have under-16 and the under-19 teams playing and winning games locally, with the team building process still ongoing through trials and test games.

“This is our modest way of contributing to the peaceful coexistence that we need in our country Nigeria,” he said.

According to the president, both the under-16 and the under-19 teams of the MOP Star FC have een invited to participate at the 2025 Dana World Youth Tournament in Denmark.

He expressed delight that the tournament was an opportunity for talented young Nigerians to showcase their talents on the global stage.

“We are preparing them for the next edition of the Dana World Youth Cup coming up in Denmark where 50 nations of the world are coming to play these young lads.

“As we progress in our preparation , our boys have recorded outstanding wins in our recent matches, including a 4-2 win over FC Gwagwalada and a 3-1 over One World FC.

“The process has been very okay, and we are working on the boys and by God’s grace in April we will be together for about two months to perfect our training,” he added.

Earlier, Babangida, who met with the MOP Star players, urged them to work hard to emerge the next generation of players who would represent their country on the global stage.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of performance from the team just as he urged them to do even more, as the target was for them to make impact at the Dana World Youth Cup.