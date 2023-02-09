The 24th IBB Ladies Open Championship scheduled to tee off today, holds the key to the aspirations of many Nigerian women golfers. Aside from the opportunity to compete with some of the best players from across the continent, the competition will afford the players the opportunity to garner ranking points that would boost their careers.

Unveiling the programme for the competition yesterday in Abuja, which will last for three day, the lady captain of the IBB Golf Club and Country Club, Joy Ikwue said the competition is open to ladies from all over the world between handicap 0 and 28 and is listed on the World Handicap System (WHS) designed to give all golfers a handicap which is portable all around the globe.

According to her, no fewer than 160 ladies are billed to compete in the three-day event with players being expected from Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, host Nigeria and resident diplomats.

She disclosed that the annual event is always the highpoint of every lady captain tenure at the club and he is looking forward to hosting a memorable event that every participant will not forget in hurry.

“The annual IBB Ladies Open Championship is the high point of every Lady Captain’s tenure and I am very pleased about the high number of lady golfers who have registered to play at the tournament this year especially in the face of dire economic difficulties across the world and our upcoming elections.

“It really just shows how much people value golf as a game, sport and way of life. I very much look forward to hosting our amazing guests and working assiduously with our IBB Ladies to ensure that we make it well worth their time both on the course and socialising,” Ikwe assured.

While giving more details about the tournament, Lady Captain Ikwue said the tournament will play in a gross format, which means the winner will be the best gross player.

She expressed excitement about the tournament, sayin aside the 160 amateur lady golfers from handicap 0-28 that will swing for honour and ranking system, there are special categories of players fom handicap 29 – 36, veteran ladies (all Handicaps) for IBB Ladies only, guest category for IBB gentlemen and tournament sponsors.

While answering questions on the technicalities of the tournament, the competition secretary, Jane Ahmed said, “The course is a standard course and is being maintained for the competition.

“Every activity will attract a range of prizes and trophies that will be presented to those who did well including the freeze that will be won by whoever plays one in hole one. Golfers look forward to this tournament – to these trophies and prizes – and they will be presented on the last day when we will be having the end-of-tournament dinner, February 12, marking the end of the 24th IBB Ladies Open Championship.