Journalists have been charged to avoid triggers of burnout for optimal productivity in their respective duties and responsibilities.

In the high-stakes working environment, they called on journalists to recognise the signs of stress which could lead to burnout and illness.

Director of Medical Science, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Dr. Tunde Jesusina, gave the advice at training for insurance journalists organised by the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) at the College of Insurance and Financial Management, Ogun State recently.

Speaking on the topic ‘Beyond the Byline: Managing Burnout in Nigerian Journalism, ‘ Jesusina stated that burnout is more than just stress. He highlighted the progression to exhaustion to be in three dimensions, namely; emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion; increased mental distance or cynicism toward work; as well as reduced professional efficacy and effectiveness.

According to him, “the Nigerian factor is a perfect storm for burnout with economic pressure, such as low pay and high cost of living creating constant financial stress.

“Information overload of 24/7 news cycle and relentless speed demands. Security risks of physical danger and threats to personal safety. Poor conditions of lack of resources, support, and proper facilities.”

To recognise the signs of burning out, he said: “The physical & emotional signs include, chronic fatigue and exhaustion; frequent illnesses; insomnia or sleep disruption; anxiety and irritability; as well as feeling helpless or defeated.”

‎He stated that the behavioral & work-related signs include, “Cynicism and detachment; procrastination; difficulty concentrating; substance reliance; as well as withdrawal from people.”

‎On the long-term resilience for rebuilding foundation, he said: “Protect your sleep as a non-negotiable rest for recovery. Move your body as physical activity for mental health. Reclaim your identity by engaging in hobbies and life outside work. Mindfulness & prayer by being spiritual and mental grounding. Seek professional help as therapy and counseling are strengths.”

‎He charged journalists to embrace newsroom & peer support because we are stronger together.

‎He said: “Advocate for Yourself: communicate your needs and boundaries clearly to colleagues and management. Peer debriefing: process trauma and difficult experiences with trusted colleagues who understand. Mentorship: seek guidance and share experiences with more experienced journalists.

‎”Push for Institutional Change: Collectively advocate for better working conditions and mental health support.

‎”Changing the Narrative: Our Industry’s Duty of Care: Media Houses Must: Pay living wages, provide safety & trauma training, ensure realistic workloads, remove stigma for mental health.

‎”The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Can: Champion mental health awareness, ‎organise workshops and support groups, ‎negotiate better working conditions, as well as provide accessible resources