Biosafety and biosecurity experts in Nigeria have advocated a shared responsibility, prevention, detection, prompt response and multi-sectoral approaches to tackle global health challenges.

They stated that global health security also requires collective efforts to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats.

They made the assertions during the 8th Nigerian Biological Safety Association (NIBSA) Conference.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Advancing Global Health Security: Innovations in Biosafety and Biosecurity,” the vice chancellor, David Umahi Federal University Prof. Jesse Uneke, said that addressing global health security requires collective efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats.

Prof. Uneke highlighted major risks to global health security which, include infectious disease outbreaks, globalisation, and drug-resistant pathogens.

He emphasised the importance of biosafety and biosecurity, citing innovations like artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, and rapid diagnostic technologies.

The director Intelligence at the Defence Intelligence Agency, Abuja, Air Commodore Raymond Nwankwo, in his message on “The Future of Bio-Integrated Security: Protecting People, Pathogens and Data,” emphasised the convergence of biology, technology, and security.

He recommended comprehensive risk assessments, precise inventory management, and biological safety cabinets.

NIBSA president, Dr. Stella Ngozi Udo urged participants to approach the conference with determination to improve lives.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr.AghaUkpai Agha said that the theme of this year’s conference,wascarefully chosen in recognition of the urgent need to tackle the challenges posed by emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases that continue to cause outbreaks and pandemics across the globe.

In his goodwill messages from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Sen. George Akume and the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal he recommended for effective leadership, robust disease surveillance, and policy implementation.