Apparently moved by concerted efforts by communities to mobilise their sons and daughters to raise funds for developmental projects in their communities, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has promised Osun traditional rulers of his support for such laudable gatherings.

Speaking at a meeting with the state Council of Obas in Osogbo, Adeleke pledged his support for ‘Days’ of such gatherings chosen by communities across the state stating that such annual gatherings helped many communities to collaborate with government in areas of infrastructural development.

Speaking in the same vain, former Provost, Federal College of Education, Oyo, Dr. Olufemi Adeniyi from Osun State noted that government cannot meet the needs of every community, hence the need for communities to identify their needs and work towards achieving them.

He emphasised need for traditional rulers of various communities to mobilise and motivate their natives both at home and in the diaspora towards giving back to their communities.

Prince Adeniyi who said traditional rulers have roles to play in the development of their various communities, noted that the era of monarchs staying in their palaces expecting largesse is over. He added that the overall development of their communities must be their goal.

Also speaking, a Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, Professor Babatunde Agbola charged Nigerians, particularly those from rural communities to develop interest in the growth and development of their communities.

Prof. Agbola who is the president, Mesinyiwa Supreme Club, Ikinyinwa, noted with satisfaction the efforts he alongside his compatriots in his community made to produce a master plan he claimed as ‘yielding fruitful dividend’ for his community.

The widely travelled scholar remarked that beautiful towns and villages found abroad were not made from heaven, but due to the resolve of government and communities to have and live in an environment conducive to human habitation.

Also speaking, a community leader, Pastor Nathaniel Adeyemi insisted that collaborations between government and communities transcends infrastructural development.

According to him, students of Ikinyinwa/Iponda Grammar school were able to excel in their academic performance through the support of parents and indigenes of the two communities that hired teachers to support government appointees.

However, another community leader, Pastor Olusegun Oginni stressed need for proper monitoring and supervision of government in communities based developmental project in line with global practice.

He warned against communities embarking on white elephant projects that would eventually not see the light of day due to inability to finance to completion stage or outright cancellation by government.