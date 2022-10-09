The founder, School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has charged African leaders on the need to leverage on the current disruption and technology to enhance economic growth across the continent.

Ezekwesil, who is also the convener/chair of FixPolitics, said the continent continues to experience an increasing leadership deficit in the areas of policy analysis, development and good governance, disclosing that, SPPG is determined to bridge the gaps experienced in these areas with a well-tailored curriculum for African students with a global perspective.

Speaking om leadership deficit in the continent and Nigeria, Ezekwesili, stated that. the world needs Africa and Africa needs the world.

“The existing multilateral order is broken and must be urgently fixed so that our world can make critical decisions and take the right actions on issues that affect us all.”

“Africa must be at the center of the conversations on global governance, economic growth, poverty and inequality, climate change, disruptive technologies and related issues of human and social development.

“The world will do better with Africa actively at the table of the redesign of today’s global architecture for a future that provides equal opportunity for everyone anywhere to excel,” she said.

To be ready for this, she stressed, Africa needs disruptive leaders who are constantly invested in finding better solutions to problems of their communities, countries and the world.

She said: “the SPPG is where we are raising the ethical, competent and capable disruptive leaders for an Africa that sits at the global table of decision. And we are doing so, one leader at a time in significant numbers.”

The SPPG is an unconventional school of the research-anchored #FixPolitics initiative that is designed to transform the quality of political and public leadership in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

The chief executive officer, SPPG, Ms. Alero Ayida-Otobo, said: “our pioneer class of 160 outstanding professionals from the public sector, business, and civil society graduated in October 2021. This year, 133 will graduate in a hybrid ceremony on October 8, 2022.”

The 10-month long world-class multidisciplinary and unconventional curriculum spans topics on politics, ethical leadership, strategic management, gender, equity and social inclusion, economics and economic policy, human capital development, technology and development, trade, sectoral issues for accelerating development, environment and climate change, security, transparency, accountability, good governance, and institution’s building.

“We are fortunate to have an honorary expert faculty body consisting of renowned academics, experts and practitioners from around the world who teach our 140 courses.

“Our students have therefore learned from a world class faculty to become disruptive thinkers who are ethical, competent, and capable in their present and future roles as political and policy leaders Ms. Alero Ayida-Otobo said.

“We are delighted that 55 of our students were aspirants for elective offices in the recent primaries of various political parties and of which five emerged as candidates for the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Our school continues to support our alumni by engaging experts to help design strategies that can strengthen their candidacy and improve their chances of winning elections,” Ayida-Otobo stated.

Our global future with Africa in mind speaks to the idea that the world has come to a time in its evolution where the powers that be, must take Africa actively into account in making decisions about critical global issues. Some of the most crucial ones, Alero said “Include the sustainability of the environment, social justice, and insecurity.

“Taking Africa into account is not from the perspective of Africa as a docile observer and recipient of whatever crumbs fall from the table of the global north,” she said, “but as active participants in designing what the desired future would look like.”

To celebrate the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) second anniversary, the school would launch its Alumni Association on October 6th, perform a Solidarity Walk on October 7th and host its first graduation ceremony on October 8th, while the next matriculation for the school comes up on October 28th, 2022 in Abuja with the theme “Designing our Global Future with Africa in Mind.”

SPPG’s strategic objectives include the need to groom a new set of leaders with policy development and good governance mind set, whilst educating a new cadre of political leaders dedicated to the values of good governance in and out of Nigeria, based on the values the school upholds.

“We want to contribute to instilling in politicians and public administrators a deep sense of moral commitment to the common good as a foundation for Nigeria and Africa’s future prosperity. SPPG aims to strengthen the bonds between government, public administration, and citizens by fostering dialogue, accountability and transparency.

The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) is determined to foster the disruptive thinking needed to create the understanding amongst new leadership that the public good must always be an inherent consideration in governance. Its programs and mini SPPG curricula are available to continue to change leadership dynamics

ADVERTISEMENT