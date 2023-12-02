Friends and family members have mourned the late Thomas Garba Galadima, who hailed from a remote village in Southern Kaduna to becoming a national figure.

Galadima, the CEO and managing director of G4 Line Nigeria Limited, was born on January 12, 1945, and died on November 3, 2023. Family and friends said his life and times will always be remembered.

Among numerous people the late Galadima raised is the former Chief of Naval Staff, late Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ibrahim.

In his tribute, Rev. Gideon Para-Malam said among the entire Galadima clan, the late Galadima ws both among the first set of students to further his education beyond Secondary School, which broke the jinx and raised the bar in the entire community.

“You both made it to the tertiary level. You move on to the famous Kaduna Polytechnic, now University of Technology while Vice Admiral I. I. Ibrahim proceeded to the famous Nigerian Defence Academy now a Military University,” Para-Malam said, adding that both of them became models to many people.

“He is to the best of my recollection, the first Gora man to proceed to the United Kingdom back in those days, to further his education. He made it in his professional work in the Textile Industry to become a Manager at a young age,” Para-Malam said, adding that they are going to miss him.

Also, Galadima’s wife, Mrs Martha, in her tribute, said her husband fought seriously not to leave them but God decided it was time to call him home.

“I believe you are at the bosom of the Lord Jesus Christ. I will never forget that whenever you were in pain, you would always call on Jesus to help you,” Matha said, adding that Galadima showed so much love to her and the children and did all that he could to please them.

“He tried his best to get well and stay longer with us. But God decided to take him away. I and the children learnt a lot from him. He was indeed a good husband, friend, and father,” she added.

His daughter, Gladys Nathan Sabo, said her father was her a rock, pillar, and a man of honour.

“He taught me to place value on the right things, commitment to work and keeping to time. He will be greatly missed, but I know that he is singing the Hallelujah chorus with the angels,” she said.

Also, another of his daughters, Gillian Gyeyok Ashio, said she will continue to celebrate her father even in death.

“He is our example of resilience, doggedness and truly he was a born fighter. He taught me what it means to stand for the truth and never give up without a fight,” she said.

Also, another daughter, Godiya Galadima said words can’t really explain the pain she felt from her father’s departure.

“The vacuum he left is a very deep one. He was an exceptional father, a doting dad, ever present, loving, quick to correct and admonish,” Godiya said.

For Gimbiya Galadima, she said she can still recall the times her father came to see her in a boarding school in Lagos and she would cry when he was to leave.

Galadima’s son, Gyenom, said his father taught him how to stand on his own.

“Even as the only male child in the house, my father never showed favoritism or tried to indulge me in any preferential treatment. He was a father that was very firm and disciplined at dishing out instructions,” he said.

Galadima’s son-in-law, Mr. Nathan Sabo Neyu, said he lost someone who replaced his biological father.

“His absence will acutely be felt for the rest of our lives and that of our children’s lives. I am comforted to know that he is already with the Angels singing Hallelujah,” he said.

For Justin Ashio, Galadima’s son-in-law, he was a true blessing, adding that his memory will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

“He was not just a father-in-law but a guiding light and a pillar of strength. His kindness, love, and discipline enriched our lives in several ways,” he said.

Galadima’s cousin, Mr. Timothy B. Gandu, said he was one of the most selfless persons he knew.

“He helped us to grow to be persons with the fear of the Lord. He never used his age to judge or determine how he related with us. His kind is very rare,” Handu said.

Gandu’s wife, Rautha, said all that her in-law Galadima did, she believed he was resting with his maker.

For Reverend Adamu Maga, the Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord.”

He said: “The Lord gave him to us, T. G. Galadima (Baba Gyetam), and the Lord has taken him away. Blessed be the Name of the Lord,” he said.

Mr. Isuwa S. Gandu said he always called Galadima ‘Mallam Isah’ because he was a good man.

“We will always give God the glory because he saw it good for him to rest from his labour. Till we meet to part no more,” he stated.