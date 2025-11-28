An Asaba-born female Judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu (retired), has been murdered.

According to family source, the Judge was killed in a suspicious manner on Sunday night at her residence located opposite Stephen Keshi Stadium, in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The victim’s brother, Ogbueshi Godfrey Okogwu who confirmed the sad incident disclosed that, “My eldest sister was murdered in her house on Sunday night.

“We only received the news on Monday morning, so we presume the incident happened during the night. A major red flag in the investigation is the disappearance of the night security guard stationed at the Judge’s home. The guard on the morning shift claimed he met the gate wide open when he arrived.

“He said he simply sat there. Sat there doing what? I do not know. I do not understand this situation at all. The family has already provided Police with the name, details and logo of the private security company responsible for deploying the guards.

“Police have detained the morning guard and summoned the owner of the security outfit to report to the station. It remains unclear whether the proprietor has complied”, Okogwu stated.

Describing the disturbing state in which the judge was found, Okogwu noted that her legs, hands and face were tightly bound and her entire house had been thoroughly ransacked.

“Only God knows what truly happened. We will not know anything concrete until the Police complete their investigations”, he further said.

The family has deposited the corpse in the mortuary immediately after notifying the police and visiting the security company’s office later that same day.