Farmer Wants Gov Otu To Intervene In Cocoa Estate Crisis

An aggrieved cocoa farmer in Etung local government area of Cross River State, Mr Mark Prince Mbu, has charged the Cross River State governor Bassey Edet Otu to wade into the crisis rocking the state government-owned cocoa estate before it escalates.

Mbu made the plea while answering questions from journalists on the issue in Calabar yesterday.

He expressed anger over what he described as unjust treatment meted on him and his family by the previous administration of Ben Ayade and called on the Otu administration to come to his aid to salvage his helpless situation.

“I am aggrieved at the condition which had been forced upon me by the previous administration championed by former special adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr Oscar Ofuka.

“I have confidence that the new administration led by Senator Bassey Otu would heed to this call and intervene on this matter to put the matter to rest,” he maintained.

Mbu stated that the cocoa plot that had been in contention is not a government property but a portion of farm that he inherited from his late father and wondered why the plot of cocoa had been ceded to the state government despite evidence of ownership.