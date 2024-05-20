To rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) satellite towns of solid wastes indiscriminately dumped in open spaces, gutters and drainages, the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) has cleared wastes at the Kuje Stadium Collection Point, a site abandoned by one of the waste management contractors.

The ongoing exercise by the STDD, according to the coordinator, Hon Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, aims to swiftly address the waste accumulation and mitigate any health risks posed to the local community and environs.

The intervention team, led by STDD acting director of environmental services, Mr Dauda Garba Akun, was stepped up after the department repeatedly issued both verbal and written warning letters and finally served a notice to the contractor.

However, despite a promise from the contractor to comply with the waste evacuation requirements, it failed to fulfill the commitment, which compelled the immediate action by the STDD to prevent a potential outbreak of epidemics in the Kuje area.

The STDD coordinator said he would not stop appealing to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs, to desist from dumping refuse in drainages and by the roadsides.