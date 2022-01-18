All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Alhaji Murtala Karshi has pledged to initiate projects that would improve the living standard of people in the area if elected.

Karshi made the pledge at the inauguration of his campaign for the FCT area council elections slated for February 12, in Abuja.

He advised residents of the area to come out en mass and cast their vote for APC in both the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

Karshi, who expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the poll, stated that AMAC would witness a positive turn around under his leadership if given the mandate as the council’s chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the party supporters and residents of the area not to entertain any doubt but to go out and vote for APC in the forthcoming area councils election.

Earlier, the chairman of APC in AMAC, Alhaji Muktar Abubakar, stated that the party had mapped out necessary strategies towards emerging victorious in the election.

He enjoined the party supporters and residents to cast their vote for APC in the forthcoming election. APC leaders in the FCT attended the inauguration ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT