The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, visited the site of the ongoing construction of a six-lane road connecting Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3, near Karmo, Abuja, to assess the project’s progress.

Advertisement

The road project, handled by Julius Berger, has made significant progress in just a month. Photos shared by the contractor a month ago showed that only one side of the road was completed.

However, a recent inspection showed that a large part of the project has now been finished, demonstrating quick progress and a strong commitment to timely delivery.

Advertisement

According to the contractor, the left side of the road is expected to be fully completed by December, while the right side is scheduled for delivery in January next year.

Once finished, the six-lane road would improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and boost connectivity along the key corridor of the FCT.

Minister Wike commended the workers on the site for their dedication and urged them to maintain strict safety standards while ensuring the project stays on schedule.

He emphasised the FCT Administration’s commitment to providing quality infrastructure that meets the needs of residents and supports the city’s continued growth.

The Life Camp–Ring Road 3 project is part of the FCT government’s wider infrastructure development plan aimed at modernising Abuja’s road network and enhancing daily commutes for thousands of residents.