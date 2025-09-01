Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden passing of the FCT Head of Service, Mrs Grace Adayilo.

Advertisement

Mrs Adayilo died in the early hours of Monday.

Mahmoud, in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, mourned Adayilo as a pivotal figure in the FCT Administration, saying her death has left a significant void.

“I received with great shock and deep sadness the news of the sudden passing of the Federal Capital Territory Head of Service, Pst. Mrs. Grace Adayilo.

“This is indeed a painful loss, not only to the entire FCT Administration but also to the public service and the nation at large,” Mahmoud said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising the late Head of Service’s exemplary career, the Minister eulogised her as a distinguished administrator, a seasoned technocrat, and a dedicated servant of the people who gave her best in the discharge of her duties with utmost professionalism, humility, and commitment.

The minister emphasised that Adayilo’s passing has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill, noting that her wisdom was critically needed to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu within the nation’s capital.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, colleagues, and the entire staff of the Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May her memory continue to inspire a life of selfless service and dedication to our dear nation,” she said.