BY CECILIA OGEZI, Abuja

One of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirants for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in the forthcoming FCT area council elections, Hon Suleiman Gwagwa has promised to consolidate on the achievements already in place, if elected.

He stated this shortly after picking his nomination form at the FCT APC secretariat on Wednesday.

“I will consolidate on the past achievements put in place by Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido’s led administration, as the council chairman.

“I am aspiring to be the chairman to continue with the good work the present chairman, Candido has done. He has done well, so if elected in the forthcoming election we will consolidate on the structures he had put in place,” Gwagwa said.

According to him, what AMAC residents need had been put in place but will only be expanded so that the residents would enjoy the dividends of democracy, adding that his key areas of interest will be infrastructure development, education and health.

Gwagwa said he was contesting to work for AMAC people, and to bring peace and unity across the whole council.

He explained that, “Whoever emerges as the party’s candidate should carry everybody along, politics is a game, not do-or- die affair. My message for my people is, we should move in peace especially during the campaign.”