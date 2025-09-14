The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested 15 individuals for illegal construction on plots of land officially reverted to the government at the controversial River Park Estate in Lugbe.

Advertisement

The suspects, said to be workers for a developer identicued as Mr Paul Odili of Paulo Homes, were taken into custody by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) after alleged continuation of construction despite a withdrawn lease agreement and explicit ministerial directives.

According to the Chief Security Officer to the FCT minister, ACP Mohammed Iya, the developer had repeatedly refused to honour invitations from the administration.

“The move became necessary following his alleged threats against staff of the FCT Administration and attacks on the personality of the FCT Minister.

“Mr. Odili was subsequently directed to the IRT where he was later detained alongside 15 workers who were picked up at the site,” he said.

He however said Odili was later granted administrative bail on health grounds.

“He has major surgery. He is presently admitted at the National Hospital, Abuja. The matter is under investigation,” Iya confirmed.

FCTA’s Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who supervised the enforcement operation, confirmed the arrests and vowed to prosecute the violators.

He revealed that the developers had been working surreptitiously to defy the government’s order.

“Even after being asked to leave the site and some of the excavations were covered, on Friday, we got a report that they were busy working behind the shopping centre.

“So we came this morning, saw the development, and again cleared the site. We will return on Monday to continue with the operation,” he said.

He explained that all vacant lands in the estate were reverted to the FCTA following the expiration and breach of the Development Lease Agreement, as recommended by a ministerial committee inaugurated by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike in August.

This week’s operation saw the removal of over 30 substructures, including building foundations and perimeter fences, for violating planning regulations.

Galadima strongly warned against any further violations, stressing, “Should there be an erection again, then there is going to be removal again.”

The crackdown followed the submission of a report by a committee led by Barr Salman Dako, which recommended the revocation of undeveloped plots to reassert administrative control.

The committee, however, advised that holders of previous “customary” titles who had developed their plots in accordance with regulations be permitted to retain them in alignment with a subsisting court judgment.